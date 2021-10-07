Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,696 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $45,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $103,015,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after buying an additional 1,660,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 833,921 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPP stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -677.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

