Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 659 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 15.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Shares of LSI opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $129.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.