Keybank National Association OH Has $412,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 726,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 485,726 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 111,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

