Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 403.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 37.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

