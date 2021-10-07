Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Omeros posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. WBB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $450.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

