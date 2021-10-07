Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $526,502.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,495,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $30.76 on Monday. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $36.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

