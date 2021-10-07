Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Rises By 32.7%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRXXF opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

