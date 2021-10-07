Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $2.96 on Major Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $153.18 million and $15.02 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00005497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00062708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00099004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00133257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,863.23 or 0.99937183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.67 or 0.06832776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,700,487 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.