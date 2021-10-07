Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.27

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 6823287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $167,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.