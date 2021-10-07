True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.20

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 132956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $868.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

About True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

