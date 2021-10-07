Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01). 1,825,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,095,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £7.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.95.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

