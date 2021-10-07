Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

