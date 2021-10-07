Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Trading Up 3.2%

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). Approximately 65,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 136,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of £39.94 million and a P/E ratio of -89.95.

Prairie Mining Company Profile (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

