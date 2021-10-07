Genesis Shards (GS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62,557.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $62,557.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00062708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00099004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00133257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,863.23 or 0.99937183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.67 or 0.06832776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.