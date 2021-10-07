Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $493,925.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00062708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00099004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00133257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,863.23 or 0.99937183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.67 or 0.06832776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

