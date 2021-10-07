SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $35,708.99 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000047 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,618,727 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,083 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

