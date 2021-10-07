Bitspawn (SPWN) Market Capitalization Tops $3.45 Million

Bitspawn (CURRENCY:SPWN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Bitspawn has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $506,550.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00062708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00099004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00133257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,863.23 or 0.99937183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.67 or 0.06832776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitspawn Coin Profile

Bitspawn's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins.

