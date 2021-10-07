The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70 on December 10th

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BUT stock opened at GBX 1,019.55 ($13.32) on Thursday. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 744 ($9.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The stock has a market cap of £435.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 992.80.

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

