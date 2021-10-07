The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70 on December 10th

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BUT stock opened at GBX 1,019.55 ($13.32) on Thursday. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 744 ($9.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The stock has a market cap of £435.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 992.80.
