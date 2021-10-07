Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.05-11.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.260-$11.560 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $218.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.15 and a 200-day moving average of $223.55.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

