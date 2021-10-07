888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives GBX 496.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 496.88 ($6.49).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on 888 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 690 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

LON:888 opened at GBX 398.60 ($5.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 124.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 409.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 400.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s payout ratio is 4.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 10,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($55,526.52).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

