Brokerages Set NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target at $13.39

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NPTN stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.94. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after buying an additional 234,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 191.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 112,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

