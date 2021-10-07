Analysts Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) PT at GBX 496.88

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.88 ($6.49).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

888 stock opened at GBX 398.60 ($5.21) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 409.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 400.86. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.24%.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £42,500 ($55,526.52).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

