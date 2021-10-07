Tharisa (LON:THS) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on THS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 118.52 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of £321.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.46.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.