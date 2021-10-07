Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Target Price at $39.17

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get EverQuote alerts:

In related news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $32,399.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,467.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,547 shares of company stock worth $1,034,577. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in EverQuote by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EverQuote by 69.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $514.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.30. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.