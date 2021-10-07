Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.07. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a market capitalization of £280.91 million and a PE ratio of -77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.06%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

