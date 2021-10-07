CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFV opened at $9.91 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

