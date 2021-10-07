Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Up 34.9% in September

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Air Lease has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

