Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 29th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years.
NYSE:IIM opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
