Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 29th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:IIM opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

