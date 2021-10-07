Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has decreased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NXQ opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

