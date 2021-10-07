Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NXN stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.63% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

