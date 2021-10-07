eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Up 5.7%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $40.36. 8,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,587,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after purchasing an additional 831,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,911,000 after buying an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

