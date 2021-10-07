MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Down 3.6%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.32. 23,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 600,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 263.17 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $37,579,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 32.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after buying an additional 770,312 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after buying an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 17,823.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after buying an additional 250,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

