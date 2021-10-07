Berenberg Bank Raises A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Price Target to GBX 570

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 535 ($6.99).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

LON BAG opened at GBX 517 ($6.75) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 550.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 532.34. A.G. BARR has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of £579.19 million and a P/E ratio of 30.06.

In related news, insider Zoe Howorth purchased 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £29,956.92 ($39,138.91). In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,636.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.