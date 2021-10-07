Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 237.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.72. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth about $764,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth about $12,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lantern Pharma by 351.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

