Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,713 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

