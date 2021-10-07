NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after buying an additional 225,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after buying an additional 335,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,161,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $176,849,000 after buying an additional 188,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

