Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $226.83 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Argus raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

