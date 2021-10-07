Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.21% of Zoom Video Communications worth $1,374,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,078,000 after acquiring an additional 538,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,372,000 after acquiring an additional 174,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $2,788,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,269,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,736 shares of company stock worth $75,055,389. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $253.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.