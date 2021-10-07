The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 903,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,320,000 after purchasing an additional 259,832 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $200.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

