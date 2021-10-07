Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 345.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,444,000 after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $275.41 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.66.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

