Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $13 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,773 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 69.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 86,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,517 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American International Group by 464,814.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,579,000 after acquiring an additional 999,351 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $67,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

