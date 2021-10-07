STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,876 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $212.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

