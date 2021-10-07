Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Xylem worth $21,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Xylem by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,258 shares of company stock worth $12,499,624. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $122.25 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $138.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average is $120.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

