Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Up 6.4%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13. 999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 880,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

The firm has a market cap of $827.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 593,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 277,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $8,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

