ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 138,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,758,517 shares.The stock last traded at $72.37 and had previously closed at $69.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.