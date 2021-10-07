Ravencoin Classic Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,058.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $35,058.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,232.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.78 or 0.06593375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.61 or 0.00336721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $624.81 or 0.01152078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00100938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.00522178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.53 or 0.00358696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00317853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

