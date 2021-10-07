Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.13. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 19,973 shares.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.