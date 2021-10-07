Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0434 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $115,196.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.61 or 0.00336721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,040,602 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

