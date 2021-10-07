AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Chad Thomas Campbell Sells 10,748 Shares of Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANGO opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

