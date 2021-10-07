SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $17.05. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.